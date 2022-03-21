Less Than 1% for Ukraine? Montana Congressman on Spending Bill

We all knew exactly what was happening as it was happening on Capitol Hill. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Jon Tester (D-MT) were going to use aid for Ukraine as their hostage negotiation tool in order to get their pet projects, the Green New deal, and taxpayer funds for Planned Parenthood.

That's exactly what happened. You could see their propaganda plastered across the mainstream media- the Republicans voted against aid for Ukraine. That's how they spun the news.

What actually happened? The Democrats wanted their massive spending bill to get across the finish line, and they used Ukraine aid as the excuse. As Vladimir Putin was bombing a maternity hospital in Ukraine, Congressional Democrats were using aid for Ukraine as a means to fund their buddies at Planned Parenthood.

Here's the deal. As Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) pointed out on the floor of the US Senate, aid for Ukraine was only 8/10 of 1% of the $1.5 trillion spending bill. Seattle radio host Jason Rantz captured the video and shared it on Twitter:

I spoke with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) about the spending bill on Monday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show:

Rep. Rosendale: That really describes the problem with most of the legislation that gets passed in Washington. And that is, they are great big- as my dear friend Mike Cuffe would say up in the northwest corner of the state- it's a bubba burger. It just has everything on it.

Rosendale also pointed to funding for vaccine mandates, Planned Parenthood and other measures as reasons for voting against the massive spending bill. He also says the bill included a massive increase in spending for the IRS.

Rep. Rosendale: If you took it on a per capita basis, Montana's portion would actually put more IRS people in Montana that we have highway patrolman.

Full audio of our chat with Rep. Rosendale: