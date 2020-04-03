Legendary Miles City Buckin’ Horse Sale Cancelled
We know we're in for a tough ride over the next few weeks with the coronavirus pandemic, but the reaction from our friends in Miles City, Montana could probably best be summed up by saying: "We'll live to ride another day."
Even though the legendary Miles City Bucking Horse Sale doesn't take place until late May, event organizers had to cancel the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
The Miles CIty Area Chamber of Commerce shared this news on their website and Facebook page Thursday:
As a community oriented non-profit, the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is proud this would have been the 70th anniversary of Miles City’s “Cowboy Mardi Gras”, and the fact, we are breaking a string of 70 years of a Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is not lost on us. Most of our all-volunteer Board of Governors are owners or employees of Miles City businesses or Miles City based employers, so be sure we are all aware of the economic impact our event has on our local economy. While we understand cancelling the 2020 MCBHS is taking away financial opportunities from multiple Miles City businesses and citizens, we believe the health and safety of everyone is paramount.