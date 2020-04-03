Legendary Miles City Buckin’ Horse Sale Cancelled

We know we're in for a tough ride over the next few weeks with the coronavirus pandemic, but the reaction from our friends in Miles City, Montana could probably best be summed up by saying: "We'll live to ride another day."

Even though the legendary Miles City Bucking Horse Sale doesn't take place until late May, event organizers had to cancel the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The Miles CIty Area Chamber of Commerce shared this news on their website and Facebook page Thursday: