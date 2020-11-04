Legal Recreational Marijuana in Montana Raises a Lot of Questions

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Recreational marijuana is now going to be legal in our state. I voted against it. I don't smoke it. And it's my opinion that legalizing this substance will make it easier for kids to get their hands on it. Don't know if that's true, but It's how I feel.

According to an article out of the New York Times, "Reefer Madness or Pot Paradise? The Surprising Legacy of the Place Where Legal Weed Began," five years after pot was legalized in Colorado, teenage use of the product has actually 'fallen slightly.' I wouldn't have guessed that.

On the other side, "...patients in the E.R. with marijuana-related cases were five times as likely to have a mental health issue" according to the article.

The legalization of pot won't affect me because I won't be purchasing any of their product. In time, I'll probably get used to having pot shops on every corner just like I got used to having a casino on every corner. This also doesn't affect me because I'm not a big gambler.

I've seen studies that say crime will increase. I've also seen studies that say it won't. So I guess we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Will we be able to get it at drive-through windows? Will they allow it to be delivered? Will they cut off "smoking hours" at 2 a.m. like they do with booze? I'm assuming that there will be a limit on how much you can buy each time you go shopping for some. At fundraisers, I've seen "booze baskets." Will it then be O.K. to put together a "Pot Pot"?

So many questions to be answered.