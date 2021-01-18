Leave Montana’s Seatbelt Laws the Way They Are

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During this current session in Helena, the issue of seatbelts has made its way to the surface again. The issue seems to be if it's a primary offense or not. In other words, police would have the right to pull you over just for that reason. I'm not in favor of that due to the number of other calls and problems they have to deal with. Most people now are all complying anyway. I do believe in child restraints being a primary offense, and a requirement for your passengers to be buckled, but not as a primary offense. It seems this comes up every year they meet and it stays the same. Remember, seat belts are required but a helmet for a motorcycle is not. How can you do one and not the other? Goofy, leave the seatbelt law the way it is. We have bigger fish to fry. See ya tomorrow at 5.