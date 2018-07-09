Laurel Woman Slashes Spouse, Police and Self

A Laurel woman has been charged with attempting to stab herself, her husband and law enforcement officers on Friday evening. Laurel Police responded to a report of a disturbance between a husband a wife, and when officers arrived on the scene and entered the building they found an R.V. parked inside the residence where Shelley Berger was attempting to stab herself in the stomach. As her husband and the responding officers attempted to disarm her, Berger began spitting and slashing at their arms. Both the spouse and police suffered cuts to their hands. Another officer was able to grab her feet, bring her down and successfully disarm her. Berger was charged with felony assault on a police officer, felony partner/family assault and felony assault with bodily fluids. She was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings.