Laurel Food Fest is Saturday, June 4 from 11 am to 6 pm

If your family is anything like mine, we all have different tastes when it comes to our favorite foods. I like hot, spicy, savory things, preferably with meat. My spouse enjoys sweet treats. One kid loves Asian food. One doesn't eat chicken. When we're on the go and are forced to hit a drive-thru, we've been known to go to more than one restaurant, just to keep everyone happy. I know... it's pretty ridiculous.

This weekend, you can make everybody happy in one fun location at the Laurel Food Fest.

Eat your heart out at 14 different food vendors.

Billings has a vibrant food truck scene, and it seems like more food-loving entrepreneurs are throwing their chef hats into the ring each season. From delicious, smokey BBQ to homemade churros and gourmet corn dogs, there's a truck for every taste. Over a dozen of Billings' best will be serving up a smorgasbord of foods on Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm at 908 W. Main St in Laurel.

It's a fundraiser for the Laurel Activity and Recreation Complex.

After years of discussion, a serious effort is now underway for the development of a multi-use recreation complex in Laurel. Wood's Powr-Grip, a 50-year-old Laurel company that manufactures "innovative equipment which uses vacuum to lift, hold, and position nonporous materials" has generously donated ten acres of land for the construction of the envisioned recreation center. The company was recently honored by Governor Gianforte as the 2021 Montana Exporter of the Year and they frequently contribute to local charities and youth organizations.

Live music, raffle prizes, bouncy houses, and more.

Tickets to enter the fundraising event are just $5 at the gate, or you can enter to win 4-packs of free tickets below. Festivities include kids' activities, live music from Lunatic Fringe starting at 2 pm, fun raffle prizes, and more.

Bring your crew out to Laurel for great food and good times.

The event will be held Saturday (6/4) from 11 am to 6 pm in the field just west of Wood's Powr-Grip at 908 W. Main St. If you're not familiar with Laurel, just head west on Main St. (like you're heading to Park City or the Laurel Golf Course) on old Highway 10. You can't miss it. LARC organizers hooked us up with a big stack of free admission tickets. Enter below for your chance to win a four-pack. That'll save you $20 for more goodies at the Food Fest!