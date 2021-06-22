Is This the Busiest Summer Weekend in South Central Montana?

The first day of summer was Monday (6/21), kicking off an incredibly busy season of outdoor fun across much of Montana. We only get about three months of decent summer weather, and every weekend from here until early September seems jam-packed with fun stuff to do.

There are so many choices, it can be tough to choose where you want to spend your weekend time and dollars. This weekend (6/26 - 6/27) could quite possibly be one of the busiest weekends around the Billings area.

10 Best Things Happening in the Billings Area This Weekend

Courtesy Yellowstone Art Museum, used with permission

1. Yellowstone Art Museum's SummerFair.

SummerFair is back, bigger-than-ever this year. The event runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (6/25 - 6/27) and is held on the MSU-B campus. Enjoy food trucks, demonstrations, performances and browse a huge variety of eclectic vendors. Admission is just $5 for adults. Check out the event program here.

2. Nitro National Pro Hill Climb in Columbus

Qualifying rounds begin on Friday with the Main Event on Saturday on "the hill' just outside of Columbus, MT. Many fans choose to camp and enjoy the party and festivities in-between racing action. Don't forget the fireworks show on Saturday night. Get details here.

Getty Images/Christy Seely

3. Magic City Tough Truck Races

If four-wheeled, off-road fun is more your speed, then head towards Shepherd and the Big Sky Speedway for the Magic City Tough Truck Races, Saturday, starting at 10 am.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

4. Pasture Golf for Chase Hawks.

Playing golf in a pasture is decidedly Montanan. This fun event is a fundraiser for Chase Hawks and it takes place at Billings Trap Club on Saturday, 6/26. You can find more details HERE.

Photo by Andrew James on Unsplash

5. Battle of Little Bighorn Reenactment

This year marks the 145th anniversary of General Custer and his men getting their butts kicked at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. The reenactment and associated activities run Friday - Sunday and take place between the Little Bighorn National Park/Museum and Garryowen/Custer's Battlefield Museum. Find more details HERE.

Courtesy Yellowstone Drag Strip, used with permission

6. Check out the drag races - for free - at Yellowstone Drag Strip

You'll get rocked to the core as those high powered drag cars hit the gas when the light turns green. This weekend's action includes a performance by Ed Jones and his legendary, wheelie-popping, flame-shooting Jelly Belly drag car. Free tickets can be found at Denny Menholt Chevrolet, Carmart 360 and Denny Menholt Nissan.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

7. 25th Annual Free Youth Fishing Jamboree

The Billings Kiwanis Club and Billings Parks and Recreation are hosting the annual event at Riverfront Park. Youngsters age 5 - 14 can register at Cabela's, YMCA or online HERE at no charge.

Jupiterimages

8. Red Lodge Songwriter Festival

For three days, (6/24 - 6/26) singers and songwriters from Montana, Nashville and around the country will converge on Red Lodge, bringing 25 live performances, two dozen "rising stars" and more to the mountain town. Find more details HERE.

YovoPhoto

9. West End Farmers Market

Now in its second year, the Billings West End Farmers Markets offers food trucks, local meats and produce and other fun goodies, every Saturday morning from 9 to noon. It's held in the Billings Seafood Guys parking lot at 3201 Hesper Rd. You can find more details HERE.

MariuszBlach

10. Caffeine and Gasoline

Legacy Coffee Roasters at 1410 38th St W (next to Pharm 406) is hosting their take on the popular "Cars and Coffee" style car shows on Saturday. All makes and models welcome. Find more details HERE.

Whatever you find yourself doing this weekend around the Magic City, remember your sunscreen and stay hydrated.