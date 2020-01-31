Last Minute Super Bowl Catering Ideas

Earlier this week, we discussed some of the most popular Super Bowl food items in Montana that you can prepare for the big game. But what if you are not a cook? What if you don't want to make a giant mess in your kitchen? What if you'd rather spend the day in front of the TV, instead of the grill?

You don't have to settle for pizza. Here are some delicious, last-minute options that can handle your game day grub. All of these restaurants are open on Sunday and all of them that I spoke to said it would be best to get your order in by Saturday afternoon for best results.