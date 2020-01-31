Last Minute Super Bowl Catering Ideas
Earlier this week, we discussed some of the most popular Super Bowl food items in Montana that you can prepare for the big game. But what if you are not a cook? What if you don't want to make a giant mess in your kitchen? What if you'd rather spend the day in front of the TV, instead of the grill?
You don't have to settle for pizza. Here are some delicious, last-minute options that can handle your game day grub. All of these restaurants are open on Sunday and all of them that I spoke to said it would be best to get your order in by Saturday afternoon for best results.
- Topz Sandwich Company. If you have never had a Topz sandwich... you're missing out. Topz can put together sandwich party trays for any sized crowd. They're just the right size and can be ordered with a combo of various toppings to please everyone. Add some of Topz special seasoned corn chips and remember the queso.
- The Grandstand. Arguably the best wings in Billings, place an order to go and you can enjoy their awesome wings at home. Complete your order with sides of mini-sliders, finger steaks or cocktail shrimp. They have great pizza too.
- Dickey's BBQ. With locations in Laurel and Billings, Dickey's told me if you place your order before Saturday afternoon, they'll be able to get you whatever you need in time for the game. Ask about some of their family packs if you've got a big crew coming over.
- Albertsons. The deli guy I spoke with was beyond helpful and Albertsons can put together pretty much any kind of football foods you like. Stop by the deli on Saturday to look through their extensive catalog and place your order. Chicken, sandwiches, meat & cheese trays, dips, you name it. With their pick-up service, you won't even have to leave your car on Sunday.