Las Vegas Reaches Out For Hundreds Of Victims Advocates – Montana Attorney General Fox Responds

After the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the State of Nevada is reaching out to other states to help with providing services for victims of the tragedy.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox revealed to KGVO News on Tuesday morning that his office has been contacted to help provide victims advocates.

“There were 22,000 people at that outdoor concert on Sunday night,” Fox began. “59 were killed, but over 500 people were wounded, so the State of Nevada, through my colleague Attorney General Adam Laxalt, is reaching out to the state Attorneys General for help in finding victim advocates to travel to Las Vegas to provide vital victims services to folks who’ve been hurt and traumatized by this tragic event.”

Fox said he and his staff have already begun compiling a list of potential victims advocates.

“We’ve contacted some of our county attorney offices and even possibly through the National Guard and elsewhere,” he said. “If your listeners believe that they have the training and might be available to go to Las Vegas, however, we have not yet identified any available resources to make the travel and lodging happen yet, but we’re working on that as well.”

Anyone who believes that have the skills, training, and the time to advocate for shooting victims in Las Vegas is asked to contact the Montana Attorney General’s office in Helena at 406-444- 2026 and leave your contact information.

“If this goes through and we can use your help, be sure we’ll be in touch,” he said.