Lara Logan Discusses Fox Nation Series on Montana Talks

Famed 60 Minutes war correspondent Lara Logan is now teaming up with Fox News and covering the war on our southern border.

Lara Logan spoke recently at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, and joined us recently in studio on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks. She just kicked off part of her 4-part docuseries for Fox Nation, and in the first episode she tracks down the Mexican drug cartel doctor responsible for torturing an American DEA agent:

Some of the men allegedly responsible for Camarena's death are free and the cartel doctor that the DEA believes kept Camarena alive to prolong his torture lives out in the open. Lara Logan and her team tracked him down in Guadalajara and confronted him in the latest episode of the Fox Nation series, "Lara Logan Has No Agenda"

Click here to sign up for your free trial of Fox Nation and to see Lara Logan's latest. According to Fox, this is one episode in the four-part docuseries "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," which is focused on immigration, socialism, media bias and veterans.

Lara joined us on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show with Aaron Flint to talk about her new series with Fox Nation. Click below for the audio:

But what did she have to say about impeachment? That's what a few folks asked me after Thursday's show when I interviewed the famed 60 Minutes war correspondent Lara Logan over the phone. So that's right where we started on Friday's show as Lara Logan joined us live in studio on Montana Talks.

Logan delivered a powerful lecture Thursday night at Rocky Mountain College. She hammered many in the mainstream media for failing to follow basic journalistic standards when covering the Trump Administration. She also talked about how surveillance and propaganda tools created by our government to watch our adversaries, have now been used against the American people.

One topic she didn't mention- the horrific attack and sexual assault she faced at the hands of Radical Islamists in Egypt and how she recovered from such a vicious attack. She talked about all that and more on Friday's show. That full conversation can be heard below.

We talked meth, the war on our Southern Border, media bias, and more with famed 60 Minutes war correspondent Lara Logan in Billings on Thursday morning. All this, ahead of Lara Logan's lecture Thursday night at Rocky Mountain College.

During our conversation, I mentioned how the meth in Montana is coming from across our Southern border. Logan added:

Meth worldwide is all coming from the Mexican drug cartels, and even calling them a drug cartel gives them a free pass on all the other terrible things that they do...so if you're buying meth in New York City, or in Montana, or Brazil, or in Africa, or Moscow, or somewhere in Europe- you're buying it from the Mexican cartel.

Logan says that the Mexican drug cartels have also beat out the Chinese when it comes to the distribution of Fentanyl. She's had off the record conversations with DEA agents who have told her:

Mexico has taken meth production to an entirely new level. The example was if you used to pick up 1kg of meth, now you're picking up literally like 600 kg, because they've created these super labs across Mexico. They control the distribution, they control the price, and there is not a street gang in America- or a drug dealer who is selling meth that doesn't owe something to the cartel.

Click below for the full audio.