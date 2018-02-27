Missing Man Found Dead Near Former Kerr Dam

UPDATE: 3:00 pm. Tuesday, February 27

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirmed that the body of Kyle Butterhof was spotted, and then recovered by Two Bear Air on a cliff face below the lookout at the former Kerr Dam on Tuesday afternoon.

Bell said the man had ventured out of bounds and fell to his death. The man's family has been notified, and his body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell issued a press release on Tuesday morning stating that Kyle Butterhof is still missing after searching Sunday and Monday at the CS&KT Dam (old Kerr Dam).

Bell said a total of 4 Drones and ground crews from the Lake County Sheriff Search and rescue team have been involved in the search for Butterhof.

The area where is car was located was examined and the man trackers located his tracks and followed them making a loop back towards the road from the wooded area.

On Tuesday, searchers are going house to house and talking to motorists in the area to see if anyone had seen the missing man.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is planning to get dogs join in the search. They have asked for Two Bear Air to come check the area, as well.