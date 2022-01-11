Football fans around Montana are excited for arena league action to come back to Billings when the Billings Outlaws return. After a long hiatus, the new team owners are promising a great season of action-packed football. The season kicks off in March, with six regular-season home games and six games on the road. We'll have plenty of chances for you to win free tickets, so make sure you have our Mobile App for additional ways to win.

Photo courtesy Lady Outlaws Dance Team, used with permission

Tryouts for the Lady Outlaws Dance Team are this weekend.

Going to an Outlaws game is more than just watching a football game. It's an exciting experience, with high-energy music and dancers keeping the action moving during timeouts and breaks in the game. A key element is the Lady Outlaws Dance Team. Open auditions/tryouts are this Saturday and Sunday, January 15th and 16th. Here are the details:

Saturday 1/15 at Noon @ the Outlaws Sportsplex, 5000 Southgate Dr

Sunday 1/16 at 10 am @ the Outlaws Sportsplex, 5000 Southgate Dr

Must be 18+

Women only

Wear tight-fitting clothing (booty shorts, workout gear, crop top, leggings, etc.)

Hair and makeup "ready to impress"

Arrive 10 minutes early to fill out paperwork.

You can get started by filling out the pre-registration form HERE.

Credit: Billings Outlaws, used with permission

About the Lady Outlaws.

As a Lady Outlaw, you will get paid to attend six home games. Various appearances and community outreach opportunities will be available. Weekly practice sessions will begin in February and will most likely be held on Sundays. The Lady Outlaws are led by Billings dance studio owner Tina Hirshkorn. Tina's history with local arena football goes back to the original Outlaws Lady Dance Team, where she took them from the worst in the league, to the number one spot.

Photo courtesy the Lady Outlaws, used with permission

Lady Outlaw sponsorship opportunities are available too.

If you aren't much of a dancer but would still like to be involved, sponsorship opportunities for the Lady Outlaws are available at various price points ($500 - $1500 per season). Packages include game tickets, various logo placement, signage, and game time announcements incorporating your business. You can learn more HERE.