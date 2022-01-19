Kris “Tanto” Paronto with Montanans from the SHOT Show

Kris "Tanto" Paronto spent some time with us Montanans at the SHOT show down in Las Vegas. That's where I am posting up right now as we speak. I'm at the media zone right in the middle of the SHOT show floor.

"Tanto" was one of the heroes of Benghazi during the terrorist attacks on the CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012. He's also former Army Ranger. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about guns.

So what did Kris Paronto enjoy shooting during range day on Monday? Maxim Defense products of course.

Kris Paronto: Mainly what I shot out there at the range I was out there shooting their new MD 11 line which is a long range shooting. And to go from buttstocks to now making full on complete rifle systems- and an MD 11 is tremendous. And we actually use the same barrels of a group out there in Montana- Proof Research makes our barrels for us, and Proof Research is a tremendous company. They're based out of Kalispell, they make the probably the best barrels on the market and to have them pair with our systems it was amazing so I got to shoot a lot of that

Full chat with Paronto:

We also talked with Paronto about the Benghazi memorial in Bigfork, Montana and how crazy it is that the 10 year anniversary of that attack is later this year.

Kris Paronto: It's crazy it's been that that long and it also reminds me of what my age is now. I'm no no spring chicken anymore. I tell you what. But it's still dear to my heart...I've been able to look back at it though and see it as a blessing and see it as a strengthen of faith. For me, it really has strengthened my faith over the over the years and also still seeing that people haven't forgotten about it and haven't forgot about Rone- who passed away that night-and Bub, and the Ambassador and Sean. There's a lot of still great people out there that that remember that and honor it.