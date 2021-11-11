KISS Collectables Include “KISS Kasket”, Really? YES!

Talking collections today. What do you collect? I used to collect records and CDs, but not anymore. I mean, I see a lot of people who have a bunch of products all with the same mascot on them. Say they like Bugs Bunny. Then they collect Bugs Bunny T-shirts, BB figurines, BB movies, and every other item that they can find with Bugs likeness on the product somewhere.

Google Harley Davidson or Coca-Cola collectibles and see how the thousands of choices you have. That's a smart move for these companies. Got somebody in your life that's hard to buy gifts for, but, he rides a Harley? Aha. Grab a belt buckle, Christmas ornament, watch, beer stein, knife, lighter, and the list goes on and on. All that stuff can have a Harley Davidson sign on it somewhere.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not a fan of the band KISS, but they sell damn near everything under the sun with the KISS logo on it. You can buy any of their albums on vinyl or cd. Then, maybe you would like some Kiss comic books. Perhaps some Kiss Him/Kiss Her shampoos.

Kiss pinball machines, lighters, board games, video games, action figures, and trading cards, and even Kiss condoms.

For a time they even offered a Kiss Kasket. For the fan that wants to "rock and roll all night and party every day" for eternity. You can charge it all to your Kiss Visa card.

I know folks who have huge collections of various things. I'm at the stage of life where I'm looking to downsize. Let me know what you collect and maybe I can add it to your collection.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.