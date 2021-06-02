Kids Will Be Catching Fish at Laurel Pond’s Fishing Day June 5th

School is out, the weather is starting to feel like summertime, and many Montana kids are looking forward to catching some fish this year. Some children may get to fish regularly with parents or grandparents. Others might not have someone in their life that enjoys the sport or takes them out very often. The annual fishing derby at Laurel Pond is a great opportunity for kiddos of all fishing skill levels to hit the water and catch some fish.

Hundreds of kids participate every year.

Montana Pike Masters fishing club hosts the long-running annual event, which was canceled last year for COVID concerns. Organizers told the Laurel Outlook that nearly 400 children participated in 2019. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stocks the pond with extra fish before the event, practically guaranteeing kids will catch at least one fish.

No fishing pole? No problem.

The kids' fishing day at South Pond in Laurel runs from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, June 5th. Rods, tackle, and bait are provided for kids who need them and expert advice and assistance will be on-site from Montana Pike Masters fishermen and women. There is a free BBQ lunch available starting at 11:30 (donation suggested for older kids and adults). Traditionally, there have been prizes awarded for various fish/sizes caught and I assume that will be same this year.

The pond is quite safe for younger fishermen, with a shallow shoreline and access is very easy. No license is required for kids. The trail that circles the pond has been recently updated, making walking around the water an enjoyable stroll. You might want to have your kid(s) wear their swim trunks, as the weather is going to be warm this weekend and the temptation to take a dip in the water will be strong.

