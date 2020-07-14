Kanye West Seeking to Use Cody Warehouse for Yeezy

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Kanye West plans to use a former drug-manufacturing warehouse in Wyoming to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes.

The Cody planning and zoning board is scheduled to review the proposal Tuesday. West is a 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, record producer and fashion designer who owns a ranch near Cody.

West announced in November he was moving Yeezy headquarters to the ranch from Calabasas, California.

West has since announced business partnerships with Adidas and Gap. He seeks to remodel a Cody warehouse as an Adidas Yeezy sample lab.

The building was part of a different company's now-defunct plan to make generic drugs in Cody.