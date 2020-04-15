Justices reject move for release of more Montana inmates

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court rejected a petition asking it to appoint a special master to reduce the population of state prisons and jails amid the coronavirus outbreak. The justices ruled Tuesday there was no evidence the Department of Corrections, courts or jail officials have violated any clear legal duty to reduce inmate populations. The governor has directed the Board of Pardons and Parole to consider early release for inmates who are 65 or older, have medical conditions that put them at higher risk, are pregnant or are nearing their release dates — if they are not a public safety risk.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Read More: