Justice Department Investigating Zinke

CNN reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The full extent of the inquiry is unclear, but suggests Zinke is under investigation for possibly using his office for personal gain. According to the report, the Interior Department's inspector general has conducted numerous public inquiries into the former Navy Seal and Montana congressman, including the department's handling of a Connecticut casino project, whether the boundaries for Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument were redrawn to benefit a state lawmaker and the propriety of conversations between Zinke and Halliburton Chairman David Lesar about a Montana land development project in his hometown of Whitefish. Zinke has faced multiple ethics questions during his brief time at Interior, with the inspector general concluding earlier this month that Zinke violated the department's travel policies.