“Just F’ing Ask,” Combatting Veterans Suicide in Montana

"Just F'ing ask." It's a bold tagline, but at the end of the day- if you want to help stop suicide, especially among veterans, then you need to just f'ing ask the question. You need to ask them if they're thinking about committing suicide.

I know you've all likely had to sit through some boring check-the-box training session or powerpoint presentation. Just sit through the training; get your name checked off the list. It doesn't matter if the training is worthwhile, you have to attend the training.

From everything I've heard, this is NOT one of those training sessions. This is worthwhile, relevant, and impactful.

The Overwatch Project is a national organization working to prevent veterans suicide. Over the next week and a half they're doing three different training sessions across the state, starting Tuesday night April 5th at MSU-Billings. Sessions are also coming up April 9th at Montana State University in Bozeman and April 12th at the University of Montana in Missoula. Click here to register for these FREE events.

How did the tagline "just f'ing ask" come about? We talked with Casey Woods from the Overwatch Project

Casey Woods: It came straight out of the mouths of the veterans and service members who we worked with to develop the Overwatch project. It's essentially the "Friends don't let friends drive drunk" model except instead of talking about alcohol and cars, we're talking about firearms and suicide.

Full audio with Casey Woods:

Video with more info on the Overwatch Project and why the Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters decided to get involved.