Join Aaron at the Red Kettle Kickoff in Billings Saturday Night

Hey Aaron Flint here with Montana Talks. I hope everyone is having a great weekend, and staying warm.

The COVID-19 restrictions have been impacting everyone- small businesses, our hospitals, restaurants, and our schools. It's also having a huge impact on our local nonprofits helping people in need. Not only is there greater demand for services, but their biggest fundraising events have been altered, curtailed, or cancelled altogether.

Whether it was the wildfires this past summer, or helping the homeless on the streets in the freezing temperatures we've already been seeing this Fall in Montana- the Salvation Army has been there to help.

Can you spare some time this Saturday to help out the Salvation Army with their Red Kettle Kickoff? You can call in during the all day telethon and make a donation. You can also join me shortly after 6 p.m. I'll be one of the speakers supporting the event.

Here's more details thanks to our friends at the Salvation Army:

JOIN our first Red Kettle Kick Off Mediathon, Help for the Hurting, on Saturday November 14 th - a virtual all day event

the telethon and make a donation at 406-245-4659 from 7am – 7pm You will be entered to win a prize. WATCH our Facebook Live event at 6PM and invite others. Enjoy guest speakers Aaron Flint, Russ Palmer, Mayor Cole, music by Rocky Mountain College band and Jordan Shawver https://billings.salvationarmy.org/