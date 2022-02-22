Who’s a Parrot Head This National Margarita Day?

Who&#8217;s a Parrot Head This National Margarita Day?

Credit: John1948SevenA via Youtube / 5PH / Getty Images

So I guess, for a lot of folks, today being 2/22/22 on a Tuesday was a fairly big deal to folks. But to me, a much larger deal is that today is National Margarita Day. Even though I don't like them myself, I know that they are very popular.

And even though I'm not a fan of the drink, I'm a big fan of Jimmy Buffett's song and his bar and restaurants.

I've been to Margaritavilles in Cancun, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Las Vegas, and Key West, Florida.

I have at least a dozen t-shirts from there and a couple of hats too. And I could tell you several great stories of various patrons there.

For the life of me, I'll never understand why drunk people singing along with the song scream profanity intermingled with the real lyrics that Jimmy Buffett wrote while looking for that "lost shaker of salt".

But, I've never been to one of his concerts. I'm not one of his faithful that call themselves "Parrot Heads". I do understand, however, that tailgating before a Jimmy Buffett concert is a "pre-game" like no other.

I have overpaid slightly for a burger at Margaritaville, but I opted not to get one of those $49 margaritas. We had a couple of Flakes trip travelers who did and said that they were delicious.

If I had to pick a favorite from the locations that I've been to, I'd say Jamaica. There, you can't have a drink and then ride the slide right into the ocean.

"Some people claim that there's a woman to blame, but I know that it's my own damned fault..."

