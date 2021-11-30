Jim Jordan Chats with Montana Listeners, Do What You Said You’d Do

When you look at all of the biggest battles in Washington, DC- Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been right in the middle of all of 'em.

Congressman Jordan joined us on the radio in Montana to talk about the Biden Administration spying on parents who are critical of school board policies, the massive spending taking place in Washington, DC, and more.

We also talked about his new book- "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp"

Full audio:

On the Biden DOJ spying on parents who criticized school boards:

Rep. Jim Jordan: "This whistleblower came forward and confirmed what we suspected they were doing. The whistleblower brought us an email from the counterterrorism division of the FBI sent out to FBI agents around the country saying put this threat tag this label this designation- this terrorist designation on moms and dads who are simply objecting to this racist hate America curriculum that's being taught in some of our schools and this is frightening to see what happened. And it seems to me that the Attorney General of the United States when it came in front of our committee on October 21st, and said- 'Oh, no, no, we're not treating parents as domestic terrorists.' Only problem with that statement was the day before that email that I just talked about had been sent out 24 hours earlier. So this has to stop. We're going to stay on this investigation and make sure we do everything we can to stop it.

On his new book and President Trump:

Rep. Jim Jordan: I wrote every word of it. I'm old fashioned. I wrote it all out longhand. I think your listeners will enjoy it. We take them behind the scenes. I've been involved in every big investigation it seems that has happened in Congress over the last decade- the IRS investigation, the Benghazi investigation, and of course the impeachment of President Trump. And the title is- I always say we make the job too complicated. What did you tell the voters you're going to do when you put your name on the ballot? If theyelect you, go do what you said- go do what they elected you to do. And no one did that. You're right. No one did that better (than Trump), and I talk a lot about this in my interactions I got to have with the President. I feel so fortunate. But no one did it better, no one did more what he said he would do than President Trump...and he did it with every single Democrat against him, everyone, the mainstream press against him, everyone in the bureaucracy against him, and frankly, a bunch of Republicans against him. In spite of all that, he got so much done and did what he told the American people he was going to do. And that's why the country so appreciates him, and why I want him to run again in 2024. And I think he's going to, and I think he's gonna win.