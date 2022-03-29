It’s Mom and Pop Business Day. Here Are Ten of Billings Best

Happy National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day! 65% of the private workforce in Montana work for a small business (source SBA.gov), defined as a company with fewer than 20 employees. There are 123,419 small businesses in the Treasure State, and the top five small business industries are Accommodation and Food Services, Health Care and Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Construction, and Other Services.

Billings is full of small businesses. We recently asked you to share some of your favorite "Mom & Pop" companies and here are ten that you absolutely love.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Gusick's

Gusick's has been serving hungry diners for decades in the Magic City, with delicious steaks, burgers, and fries at fair prices.

Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Liberty and Vine

Part antique store, part boutique, and a pure joy to visit, Liberty and Vine is a great place to shop for unique items like decor, specialty foods, and so much more.

Photo via Rae Rae's Gluten Free Bakery Photo via Rae Rae's Gluten-Free Bakery loading...

Rae Rae's Gluten-Free Bakery

Fans can't stop raving about Rae Rae's Bakery. This mom and pop is obviously known for its gluten-free items, but even those without dietary restrictions appreciate the warm, friendly, service-with-a-smile.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Merve Aydın on Unsplash Photo by Merve Aydın on Unsplash loading...

Brockel's Chocolates

Longtime customers of Brockel's were saddened to hear about the recent passing of founder Gary Brockel. He and his wife Patti started their chocolate store in the late 70s and have produced literally tons of handcrafted chocolate treats over the past four decades.

Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Evergreen Cafe

I met owners Cyd and Stu Hoefle when they opened in 2020 (she owns Raised in the West Magazine and he's a retired engineer) and their soups, sandwiches, charcuterie trays, and catering options continue to grow in popularity.

Photo via Ranch House Meat Co Photo via Ranch House Meat Co loading...

Ranch House Meat Co

Many of you recommended Ranch House Meat Company, and it's easy to see why. Local beef, pork, bacon, and specialty meats are their forte and they do it very well. If you haven't tried their house-made beef jerky, you are definitely missing out.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

King's Hat

Fast food options are a dime a dozen in Billings, but mom and pop shop King's Hat is a standout. There is a reason cars line up down the street at lunchtime. The Flying Burger is legendary and everybody loves their thick, creamy milkshakes and malts.

Photo via Carmel Cookie Waffle Photo via Carmel Cookie Waffle loading...

Carmel Cookie Waffle

You've surely seen their signature Stroop waffle cookies on store shelves around Montana, but this mom and pop also serve amazing homemade soups and sandwiches. I always have a tough time deciding between the Dutch Cowboy sandwich or their pastrami with kruat. So. Good.

Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Pub Station

I can't think of two people in Billings with more passion for live, local music than Pub Station owners Sean and Ann. Remind me to follow up with them for an update on the new outdoor music pavilion that's coming to downtown Billings.

Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Marble Table

Jason and Jen Marble have raised the bar in Billings with The Marble Table. Opened in 2020, the restaurant is now a 2022 James Beard Award Nominee. Unpretentious, creative entrees are matched with excellent service. Dinner reservations are strongly recommended... they're packed pretty much every day the doors are open.

Did we forget your favorite Mom and Pop? Drop a Comment! Got a news tip or story idea? Shoot me an email. Michael.Foth@TownsquareMedia.com