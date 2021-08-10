Is This The Best Place to Live in Montana?

We are all looking for the best place to live for the long term and according to this report, we don't have to move far.

Stacker came out with a report of the Best Place to Live in Every State and I was suspecting Stacker to choose Billings, Missoula, or even Kalispell for the best place but I was surprised by their actual choice. The thing is, I actually have a love-hate relationship with their pick.

According to Stacker, Bozeman is the best place to live in Montana. Yes, Bozeman. Stacker chose Bozeman for some basic reasons. The mountain ranges, Montana State University, and how Bozeman is home to the largest airport in Montana. Really? Those are all why Bozeman is the best place to live?

DianeBentleyRaymond/Getty Images

Here's the thing, Bozeman is great and is gorgeous any time of the year but I don't think it's the best place. Stacker's numbers are way off on median home price, ($365,500 they have it, more like $750,000) and the median rent at $1,000(where are they getting these prices?). Bozeman is great but it's definitely going to cost you to live here.

If I had to pick the best place to live in Montana, there are a few spots I would personally choose that I believe are the best place to live in Montana. I think one of the best places to live in Montana would be Bigfork. It's right on Flathead Lake, sits right next to a beautiful mountain range, and is a great little community. The only other place I would think that would rival Bigfork would probably be Helena. Helena is the state capital and is a pretty cool historic city.

That's just my opinion though, what do you guys think?

For more details, check out Stacker.

