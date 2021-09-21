Over the past month, we've been watching crews prepare a vacant lot next to the railroad tracks in downtown Billings, and hoped it would be something fun opening soon.

Fencing went up in August around the corner lot at South 27th Street and Minnesota Avenue, located right next to some law offices, Swift Lofts, and the Fieldhouse restaurant.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

After asking several businesses near Minnesota Avenue what they knew about the project and what may be being built there, it turns out it's just a new asphalt parking lot that will be opening soon.

If you frequent downtown Billings, there are times when it's difficult to find a parking spot on a busy weekend, and some residents don't like the on street spots because they don't trust their parallel parking skills.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

When this freshly paved parking lot opens, it will add another 20+ parking spaces and several handicapped only spots to the center of Billings, and none will require you to parallel park.

Another popular downtown establishment is getting a facelift, with a beautiful new exterior being completed next year.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Monte Bar and Casino will be debuting a new and improved look in 2022, located at the corner of 1st Avenue North and N. 29th Street in downtown Billings.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Renderings of the new building show a contemporary look to this landmark bar, while still retaining the classic Monte neon sign that will be featured on the corner of the remodeled building.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Also coming soon to downtown is a new French pastry shop, and the first Montana location for the 'Le Macaron' franchise. According to their Facebook page, they hope to open in 2021 on Broadway Avenue next to the Belle en Blanc bridal shop.

If you have a tip on a new construction, business or restaurant opening in or around Billings, email: Johnny.Vincent@TownsquareMedia.com.

Getting to Know Billings From A to Z New to Billings or not, the Magic City may look like an industrial town from the freeway, but take any exit and you'll discover a city with idiosyncrasies and a whole lot of Montana personality.

12 Most Romantic Restaurants in Billings