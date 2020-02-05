Inside The Most Expensive Home in Montana [PICS]

If you wanna be right down the road from Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake, Yellowstone National Park, and some incredible views of Lone Peak- Business Insider gave us the first look inside Montana's most expensive home earlier this week.

The reclaimed timber and stone house, which spans 16,000 square feet, sits on a ridge 160 acres of mountains, meadows, trout ponds, and timbered ridges. The 16,000-square-foot home includes a custom bar and gaming area, an outdoor hot tub, a wine cellar, a pizza room, and a private sauna.

Click here for more details on the $25 million mansion that sits right down the road from the exclusive Yellowstone Club near Bozeman, Montana. The house is listed by The Big Sky Real Estate Company and features plenty of custom work done by local Montanans.

Back when I was a TV producer in Billings, Montana- The Drudge Report did a big story about the world's most expensive home being planned for the Yellowstone Club. So I made a few calls, and got us inside for the scoop. For our crew- it was a photographer from KTVQ-TV and me. Oh yeah, and then the Today show showed up with a helicopter and a big crew of their own- but other than that it was just us and the Today show allowed inside to cover the story. One of these days I'll have to find another excuse to make it up there.

Here's some more photos (shared with permission) from inside Montana's most expensive home on the market thanks to The Big Sky Real Estate Company.

Credit Zak Grosfield

Credit Zak Grosfield

Credit Zak Grosfield

OK...so what does it look like without all that snow on it?

Credit David O. Marlow