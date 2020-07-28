Immunization Clinic Is Appointment Only Beginning Aug. 1

The RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic (123 S. 27th Street) is typically a walk-in clinic for children, and adults, wanting to be vaccinated. But due to social distancing requirements, the clinic will be "appointment only" according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

With most parents preparing to send their kids back into school in the upcoming weeks, normally the clinic would be filling up with families waiting to have required back-to-school immunization shots.

Typically, in the few weeks before school starts in the fall, our small lobby is full of families with children waiting for immunizations. We are not able to socially distance this way. We feel having people schedule an appointment in August is the best way to keep our community safe while providing vital immunizations. -Kim Bailey, RN, RiverStone Health Communicable Disease manager.

Required vaccinations are usually required for students entering Kindergarten and 7th grade, according to the press release.

Parents wanting to have their child(ren) vaccinated should make an appointment immediately by calling (406) 247-3382, and should only bring the child getting vaccinated to the appointment.

RiverStone Health's Vaccines for Children program assures that anyone ages 0 to 18 can receive a vaccination at no charge, if they are uninsured, or under-insured.

For more information about the Vaccine for Children program, or to make an appointment for immunizations, call RiverStone Health at (406) 247-3382.