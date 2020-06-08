If White Silence Equals Violence… [VIDEO]

White silence equals violence. That was one of the signs that really stood out to me at Sunday's protest in front of police headquarters in Billings, Montana. Well, if "white silence equals violence" then maybe it is time for us to have real conversations about who controls these cities like the city George Floyd was killed in.

Democrats control the city that George Floyd was killed in. Democrats control the city council in the city that George Floyd was killed in. Democrats control the police department in the city that George Floyd was killed in.

And yet, during today's protest there was actually a group of the protesters who chanted, "F@*k Donald Trump." (Someone should remind them that Joe Biden voted FOR the 1994 Crime Bill, while President Trump delivered on historic criminal justice reform long sought by many in the black community.)

Credit Aaron Flint, Montana Talks

After walking through the crowd of protesters and so-called "counter-protesters" carrying guns (several of the ones carrying firearms that I talked to were really there just to protect downtown businesses in case things got out of hand like in other cities), I took the below video capturing my thoughts.

We all want Justice for George. We believe that black lives matter. But we also believe that blue lives matter too. And we also know that rather than de-funding the police, or getting rid of the police, indigenous communities here in Montana have actually called for more police to help tackle the meth epidemic in the state.

My unscripted, unedited take is below:

View this post on Instagram