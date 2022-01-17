The identity of the teenager who was shot and killed over the weekend has been released by the Yellowstone County Sheriffs' office.

According to the press release, 15-year old Khoen R. Parker died during an incident at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights on Sunday (1/16) when Billings Police say he sustained a gunshot wound during a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Constitution Avenue, the location of Castle Rock Park.

BPD says officers were dispatched to the area just after 2 am MDT on Sunday morning for a reported shooting, but when they arrived in the area were "unable to locate anyone involved."

Billings Police did locate empty shell casings in the area, according to the press release, and believe the "incident involved multiple parties."

Around 2:21 am MDT Sunday, dispatch received a call from a Billings hospital where the 15-year old male had been dropped off for the gunshot wound and later died from his injuries, according to the report.

At the time this story was published, Billings Police has made no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Billings Police is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call dispatch at 406-657-8200.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

