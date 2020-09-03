Huff Fire Evacuation of Jordan Lifted – Fire Burns 40,000 Acres

The Huff fire burning in Garfield County caused the temporary evacuation of the town of Jordan, but that evacuation was lifted late last night.

KGVO spoke with the Garfield county Fire Warden early Thursday morning who identified himself as Ray and provided some details of the fire.

“The fire isn’t advancing anymore,” said the Fire Warden. “We’ve got it kind of stopped, so we’ll see what happens here this morning. It’s being called the Huff Fire. The fire started yesterday morning and I can tell you it’s somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 acres. Here in Jordan, we have about 400 people.”

According to Garfield County Department of Emergency Service, fire incident commander Dolbear and Sheriff Lammers have determined it is safe for Jordan residents to return after the fire skirted town. The fire is located roughly 6 miles s of Jordan. Cohagen area residents still may not return until it is deemed clear.