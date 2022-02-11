How Would You Feel About Paying for Parking in Downtown Bozeman?

This might be one of the worst ideas the city of Bozeman has ever had, and they've had some real stinkers.

KBZK is reporting that the City of Bozeman is thinking about implementing 'seasonal' paid parking in Downtown Bozeman. The paid parking period would be from May 1st through September 30th, if approved. The reason behind the move is because downtown parking during the summer is full all the time.

If you don't know, right now all parking downtown is free for the first two hours, then after that period, you could receive a parking ticket for overstaying your welcome. Then after 6 PM, parking is free with no time limit, but there is no parking from 2 to 6 AM on Main Street.

So our main question for the City Commission is, will the paid parking only be limited to Main Street? Or will you expand the paid parking to Babcock and Mendenhall as well?

The City Commission says they want to use the revenue from the paid parking to help invest in alternative ways to get people downtown and help with pedestrian safety. These reasons make zero sense for paid parking.

Missoula and Billings have paid parking in their downtowns, and I think Bozeman is doing this move to be more like them. The problem with paid parking is this tactic doesn't deter folks from parking downtown and causes more problems for workers who have jobs and need free parking.

If the City Commission wants to know why there aren't any parking spots downtown anymore, it's because Bozeman has grown to the point where parking is now a nightmare.

So are you for or against paid parking, even if it's seasonal in Downtown Bozeman? Vote below.

For more details, check out KBZK.

