How To Watch, Stream, and Listen to the Bobcat Playoff Game

We want to make sure you are covered for this Saturday for every minute of the Montana State playoff game.

The Montana State Bobcats face off against the University of Tennesee Martin Skyhawks this Saturday, December 4th, at 2 PM in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Bobcats are the #8 seed in the playoffs and were given a first-round bye. The University of Tennesee Martin had a game last week against Missouri State and won a nail-biter. If you want to watch, stream, or listen to the playoff game this Saturday,, here are all the details you need to know.

Sadly, the Montana State playoff game will not be shown on any local channels. The upside is that all of the FCS playoffs will be shown on ESPN+. ESPN owns the rights to show the FCS Playoffs. The nice thing about this is that there are no blackout rules for these games.

Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN

So you will need to get an ESPN+ account, and that's super easy to set up on either your phone or on a computer. If that sounds way too complicated, you can also watch the game at a local bar that will be filled with Bobcat fans. We suggest the Rocking R Bar(the official bar sponsor of the Bobcats), Pourhouse Bar & Grill, or the Cat's Paw.

If you want to listen to the Montana State broadcast, make sure you listen to 100.7 XL Country on Saturday to get the lowdown on your Bobcats.

Though, if you want to get the best experience, tickets are still available for the game this Saturday on the MSU Bobcat website. You can get seats all over the stadium, and they aren't expensive at all. Plus, we need to go out and get a sellout crowd for our Bobcat football team and give them a huge advantage.

Go Bobcats!

