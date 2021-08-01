How to Sample Montana’s Best Food, Beverage & Art in Bozeman

Imagine tracking down some of your favorite artists, breweries, distilleries, and eateries in Montana- and then enjoying them all in one shot. That's exactly what is taking place in Bozeman once again this year.

Warriors & Quiet Waters (WQW) is hosting their annual "Warrior Taste Fest" at the Gallatin Valley fairgrounds. Click here for tickets. For those of you who aren't familiar with WQW, they are an incredible organization that helps wounded warriors go fly-fishing. They've also recently expanded their services to ice-fishing, and more events to provide support for families and integrate families into the trips.

Here's a note from WQW Executive Director, and retired Marine Corps Colonel, Brian Gilman:

I wanted to let you know about Warrior Taste Fest, Warriors & Quiet Waters (WQW) largest annual fundraiser coming up on Friday, September 10th at the Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds. This high-energy annual fundraiser enables WQW to deliver its mission to serve over 200 post-9/11 combat veterans and their families this year through therapeutic fly fishing. I personally wanted to invite you to celebrate with WQW as they host Montana’s best eateries, breweries, and distilleries that will all be vying for your votes in the Best of the Big Sky competition. You’ll also enjoy the work of 10 renowned artists as they quick-finish their paintings and sculptures before the live auction takes place. It’s going to be a high-energy celebration that you won’t want to miss!

By the way, many of you know I have been a big fan of Warriors & Quiet Waters for many years, and I have talked about them many times in the past. For full disclosure (and I am very happy to report that) I was honored to be asked to join the National Advisory Board for WQW. I look forward to seeing all of you at this year's event.

Here's some TV coverage from last year's event thanks to our farm broadcaster friend Lane Nordlund: