How to Get Free School Supplies for Needy Billings Families

Can you believe that we are already going in to the second week of August already? It's already getting to be back to school time. If you know a Billings family with some kids in need of school supplies this year, you're going to want to share this info.

Harvest Church in the Billings Heights is having a giveaway for school supplies coming up on August 14th in Billings. The Harvest Kids Back-to-School Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 14 at Harvest Church.

Looking at photos from past events, they have a great batch of supplies. You'll see your standard school supplies like erasers, crayons, paper, and more- but you'll also see a nice stack of things like headphones and backpacks.

Here's what else is cool about the event. Not only can these needy families get school supplies, but what if a kid also needs a fresh haircut before school starts?

According to a press release from Harvest Church:

As in previous years, free supplies and backpacks will be given away in the gym, first come, first served. New this year: The rest of the building will be open to the public, providing free services such as haircuts, vision screenings, sports physicals, help applying for Medicaid, and more. A map of service locations will be handed out at the door.

Darian Armer, the Harvest Kids Elementary Director, had this to say about the event:

The heart of this event is to bless kids and families with services and supplies so Billings children enter their first day of school feeling no less than their peers.

For more information about the event and what to expect, visit www.harvestchurch.tv/btsfair.