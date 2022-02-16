Do you have your songs picked out that you want to be played at your funeral?

If not, you'd better get on it. Not every family has somebody like me that knows everybody's favorite songs or which ones they want to be played at their funeral.

When one of our listeners loses a loved one, a lot of times they will call us and request a song. Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain" and "Angels Among Us" from Alabama are the two most popular through the years.

When we lost my little brother to cancer, he and I had never talked about which songs he wanted to be played. So every year on the Flakes Trip, I'll grab a couple of folks along with a couple of cans of beer and go find a secluded spot and listen to Luke Bryan's "Drink A Beer" to commemorate my brother.

Picking songs for my dad was harder because so many songs fit him. Plus he had an album he cut with a couple of songs that certainly fit the occasion. But Bruce Springsteen's live version of "My Ride's Here" which was written by Warren Zevon on "Werewolves Of London" fame. It's admittedly an odd choice. But it reminds me of him in so many ways.

For me, play John Denver's "Sweet Surrender". It wasn't a big radio hit or anything. It just always made me happy to hear it. And I especially like the lines, "I don't know where I'm going. I'm not sure where I've been".

But we're not having my funeral for a long time, so get busy picking out the songs for you and your loved ones. Ol' Mark is ready.

