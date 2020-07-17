How the Media is Fueling the Racial Divide [AUDIO]

Are biased media reports fueling the racial divide in America?

I saw a great piece a few days ago. It was written by the world renowned economist and gun-rights advocate, Dr. John Lott, Jr: Selective Media Reporting Further Fuels Our Racial Divide. He writes, in part:

Race and politics increasingly divide Americans, and selective media reporting is largely to blame. The media, not President Donald Trump, is fanning the flames of violence. The destruction and the long-term harm that is being done to heavily minority parts of our cities is their responsibility.

I can't remember if I first spotted the piece at RealClearPolitics.com or at The DailySignal.com. Either way, instead of talking about it on the radio, I thought- hey, let's see if we can get this guy on the radio to talk about it.

So I reached out to John Lott, Jr and the Crime Prevention Research Center to see if he'd want to join me on our statewide radio show, Montana Talks. Turns out, he's actually living in Montana now.

Needless to say, we had a great conversation with Dr. Lott. We talked about how biased media reports are fueling the racial divide in America. We also talked about some of the gun control myths that he busts wide open in his new book, "Gun Control Myths."

Check out the full audio of our conversation below.

By the way, during the conversation, a question came up about George Soros and his role in funding the efforts to divide this country along racial lines. I mentioned a New York Times piece from earlier in the week about that very topic: George Soros’s Foundation Pours $220 Million Into Racial Equality Push.

Thanks to our listener Tim in Billings for sharing that story. Here's what stood out to Tim: