Safety in Montana & The USA: How Would Past Presidents Have Handled It?

What and why has it changed?

If you listened this morning I read a very passionate letter from a future teacher and her plea for security for our school children in Montana.

Here's just a little snippet from Taylor B. who wrote in:

I'm not writing from a political approach, but as a future educator in Montana, as a wife, and as a mother. I've noticed now, more than ever, how complacent we have become as Americans, but more so as Montanans... My kids attend a rural school where the school building doors remain unlocked... We have schools in our state that have turned down FREE metal detectors offered to them...

I combined that plea with a comparison of past US presidents and the approaches that they would have taken.

It hit me while watching a show about Eisenhower and Kennedy. When it comes to security at our schools, do you think Eisenhower would have increased the presence of armed personnel and put in place a secure perimeter around those children? What do you think Kennedy would have done if Russia would have invaded a country in Europe? We know what he did when they started to make their move on Cuba.

We know what Bill Clinton said about a secure border and no sane nation lets its border open to all that want to come in.

We know how Reagan handled Iran and the hostage situation.

Would any of these men handle things the way Biden is handling things today?

Open borders, eliminating guns from American citizens' properties, asking a terrorist nation to sell us more oil while they develop their nuclear arsenals. Then watching the Russians invade a country destroying it and setting the world economy into a tailspin.

Not one of those men would have allowed any of that to happen. Not only that, the majority of Americans wouldn't have stood for it.

Today is election day and I guess we'll find out soon how long America will stand aside and watch and wonder why things are the way they are.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.