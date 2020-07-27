How Has COVID Impacted Human Trafficking Fight?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How has COVID-19 impacted the fight against human trafficking? Is it easier for criminals to hide their identities with so many people wearing masks across the country? Plus, what about the effort to "Defund the Police"? How would that impact the human trafficking fight, or the effort to track down missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW)?

Last Fall, we told you about some great Montanans who are helping to lead the fight against human trafficking. Jeremy Mahugh is a Navy SEAL from Whitefish, and Nic McKinley is a CIA veteran from Billings. The two met during their time in Iraq and co-founded the DeliverFund.

DeliverFund CEO Nic McKinley joined us on the radio to talk about human trafficking, MMIW, and why defunding the police is such a bad idea.

Check out the full conversation below:

