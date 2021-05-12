House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

By ALAN FRAM and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber's No. 3 GOP leader. They used a voice vote to punish her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. A closed-door meeting to depose her lasted less than 20 minutes. By removing the Wyoming congresswoman from her leadership perch, the GOP produced the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening. Cheney was defiant and made clear inside the meeting, and afterward, that she would continue trying to steer the party away from the former president.

