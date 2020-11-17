Hot Baths and Air Dryers: The WHO Myth-Busts COVID Cures

The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Montana is hardly funny. But sometimes when things seem bleak, all you can do is try to find some humor in the situation. Browsing the World Health Organization's website today, I found some lighthearted material in the midst of depressing pandemic news.

Apparently, there are so many people out there that believe crazy, crack-pot COVID-19 cures that the WHO had to make a list of myths. Not just a handful, but TWENTY-NINE different topics that have been promoted and shared on social media, or otherwise touted to prevent or cure COVID. Some are fairly legitimate (Can antibiotics prevent or cure COVID? Answer: No) and others are downright hilarious. Let's take a look at some of the more outlandish myths.

1. Taking a hot bath can prevent COVID-19. Ah, the hot bath. Grab a shower beer and one of your wife's bath bombs and soak away the 'vid. As nice as that idea sounds, heating up your body by taking a hot bath does not prevent COVID-19. Like, at all.

Graphic by WHO

2. Using a gas station air dryer to kill COVID germs. Man, I hate those noisy things. Some claim the blowers actually spread nastiness all over the bathroom. How they can do that, without even drying your hands properly is a mystery. However, the WHO says they are certainly not hot enough to kill any germs. Instead, use soap and water.

Photo by Restroomdirect.com

3. If you can hold your breath for longer than 10 seconds, you don't have COVID. I haven't heard or seen this myth spread anywhere yet, but it totally sounds like something my misinformed 16-year-old kid would say, citing something he saw on Tik Tok. The WHO reminds us that the ability to hold your breath for ten seconds or more is in no way, shape, or form an indicator that you don't have COVID-19.

Graphic by WHO

You should really read the full list of COVID myths HERE. It's worth the chuckle. You can also find more information on helping stop the spread of COVID-19 falsehoods. It's a legitimate problem.

On a more serious note: At some point, you have to wonder when all of us will say, "Okay, we can't have any more people dying in Montana. Something has to be done." Trust me, I don't want another shutdown (likely coming) or to see businesses fail. I know you don't either. I also don't want to be writing an article in January with the headline "Montana Hits 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths" or one in February with an even higher death toll. Please mask up, wash your hands, and keep your distance. Hope is on the horizon, but it feels like we're going to have some stormy times first.