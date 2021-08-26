Hospital Awards Two Bitterroot Medical Students

Usually, the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital medical staff annually awards one scholarship to a local student enrolled in medical studies. That's how it's been done for the last nine years. This year was different.

Not one, but two students are getting MDMH Medical Staff scholarships, according to Christina Voyles of the Bitterroot Health hospital. Both Alivia Drake (photo below) and Katie Banister (photo above) have been honored. Alivia obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) license while still in high school and began working at the Living Centre in Stevensville. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. She said, "With each visit, I was painfully aware of how lonely many of the residents were and how much sharing a smile and a conversation positively impacted their mental health, which is a crucial component of nursing." After she graduates, she hopes to work in pediatrics or family nursing.

Alivia Drake. (MDMH-provded photo)

The other award-winner is Katie Banister, a graduate of Florence-Carlton High School and attending MSU College of Nursing classes. She is also active in the MSU Montana Student Nurses Association and Ravalli County 4-H. Katie said, "I will continue to learn and to grow, a process that will never stop, as I will continue to have new experiences and the world changes. I will be better equipped to care for my patients, in whatever manner they need through my increasing experience over time and my desire to excel in nursing."

The scholarship program was established by Dr. John Moreland and the hospital congratulates both Medical Staff Scholarship recipients. If you need more information about the scholarship program, call Marketing Director Christina Voyles at 406 375-4589. This is another way Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital is connecting with the Bitterroot Valley.