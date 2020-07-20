Historic, Rare Military Bomber Plane to Visit Billings Next Week

Residents around the Magic City will get the opportunity for an up close and personal experience with "one of the rarest military planes in the world" when it visits BIL next week.

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour comes to Billings Logan International Airport when the B-25 Bomber "Maid in the Shade" arrives next Monday (July 27) for a week long stay, according to an event post on Facebook.

There will be a limited number of seats for flights on the B-25, but the spaces are filling up fast. CLICK HERE to find out more about flights that will be taken between 9am and 1pm, Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2.

Built in 1944, the B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced and the B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” is one of 34 still flying today.

Tours of the B-25 Bomber "Maid in the Shade" will be offered on Monday, Friday, and Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Tour hours are from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No reservation required for tours, with tickets available at the airplane for $10 per person, or $20 for a family of four.

Weather and logistics may change some of dates and times of the tour, according to the Facebook post hosted by CAF Airbase Arizona.