Historic Montana Ranch Sells for OVER $200M To Famous Media Mogul

It is no surprise when we hear about "famous people" or "celebrities" buying property in beautiful Montana. It seems like every couple of months we hear about a celebrity of some sort and their "connections" to Montana.

Kelly Clarkson and her Ex were just in the news not too long ago regarding who will keep their Montana cabin after the divorce. Clarkson ended up taking the cake on that one. You can see the latest HERE.

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, also have a home here, which is part of the Yellowstone Club. Timberlake and Biel have placed their Hollywood home up for sale, as of October, with rumors circulating about perhaps making their Montana home their permanent residence.

Newest to the Montana Millionaire home purchases is Fox News' Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch and his wife Jerry have just purchased the historic Koch Family's Ranch for OVER $200 million dollars. The Beaverhead Ranch hosts 340,000 acres, 25 homes, and sits near Yellowstone National Park.

The Beaverhead Ranch has been a staple for the area as a working Cattle Ranch, owned by a subsidiary of Koch Industries named Matador Cattle Co. Murdoch made a statement that makes it seem as though he only has intentions of continuing and bettering the Beaverhead Ranch:

“We feel privileged to assume ownership of this beautiful land and look forward to continually enhancing both the commercial cattle business and the conservation assets across the ranch,”-Murdoch/CNBC News

The sale of the Beaverhead Ranch is the largest to date in Montana history, replacing the previous record set by the sale of "The River Runs Through It" ranch, which sold for a little over $136 million.

