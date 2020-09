The historic Sperry Chalet burned last night in Glacier National Park. The chalet was built in 1913.

Missoula County taxpayers will foot the bill for a $2.6 million judgment over a failed subdivision.

Search for new UM president narrows to 12, and none are from Montana.

Sunshine and smoke in western Montana today, highs in the mid 80's.

https://missoula.townsquaredigital.com/KGVOMORNINGNEWS-2017-09-01.mp3