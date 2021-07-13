Believe it or not GRIZZLY FOOTBALL is almost here!!!! You can almost hear the "squeal of the pig float on the air; From the tummy of the Grizzly Bear."

It has been long over due. COVID robbed us of our 2020 fall season. A spring 2021 season was created, but many Big Sky Conference teams chose to save their energy for fall. Granted we did get a little taste of what is to come, when the Griz played two games this past April. Now the Griz are hungry to play, and even more ravenous for a WIN.

Tickets for the Fall Griz Football season go on sale to the general public this upcoming Monday (July 19th.)

You can purchase single game tickets starting Monday, or take advantage of the Roaming Griz Packages. Roaming Griz season ticket packages (These are at a great price. Your purchase guarantees you reserved tickets. The condition is they are issued in the best remaining seats available, so you you never know where you might be sitting)

To secure your tickets online visit GrizTix.com, email griztix@umontana.com, or call the Adams Center Ticket Office at 1-888-MONTANA.

Another thing that is way overdue, getting back to the normal routine of poking fun at those POOR BOBCATS. Griz Nation recently posted the results of a study that shows the most hated college football team in every state. Not sure what the demographic was, or how many people they surveyed, but the results seem legit. I mean if you had to chose a team to hate. Why not go with the tried a true option?

