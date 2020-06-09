Highway Closures Between Rockvale and Laurel Planned

The first of two closures on US Highway 212 / 310 is expected to begin soon, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Drivers who travel between Rockvale and Laurel should only experience a "slight increase in travel time" during two brief closures of US 212 / 310, with the first planned closure set for mid-June, which will take roughly two weeks, according to MDOT.

Another closure of that stretch of 212 / 310 is planned for mid to late July, and is expected to last about a week.

This project includes construction of the remaining portions of US Highway 212 / US Highway 310 to achieve a full build out of the planned four lanes running from Rockvale to Laurel. These closures and detours will allow the crew to connect all sections of the four-lane highway together. All work on this project is expected to be completed during the 2020 construction season.

Comments, questions, or concerns for the Montana Department of Transportation regarding this project can be addressed in the following ways:

Call toll-free information hotline 1-800-980-5343 (leave a message if no answer).

Subscribe to receive text updates by texting 'Rock2Laurel' to 555888.

For updates via email, subscribe at rockvaletolaurel@kljeng.com

A project status update from MDOT on June 5, 2020:

One week look ahead: Construction crews will continue with ditch construction and topsoil placement. They will work their way from the north to the south end of the project. Expect reduced speeds for northbound traffic.

This is the final phase of the MDOT's four-phase project to build out the highway between Rockvale and Laurel to four lanes. The first phase of this project was completed in 2014, according to MDOT's website.