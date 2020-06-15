Highlights: Trump Parades Across Montana [VIDEO]

What started with a phone call into our radio show, turned into Trump Convoys and Trump Parades in several cities across Montana.

On Monday, May 11, a woman named Lisa from Bozeman called. She said her and her friend were talking about all the attacks President Trump has faced. "Why not show him how much we support him?" she asked.

That phone call turned in to Trump parades all across the state on June 14- Flag Day. The 14th also happens to be President Trump's birthday. Looks like they had a great turnout in Gallatin County.

Even in Laurel, Montana 40 cars reportedly showed up for a Trump parade, though it was only planned one day earlier.

The Gallatin County Republican Women shared pictures and video on their Instagram page from the Bozeman area event. Video shared with permission:

The campaign for Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) shared the below photos:

Click here to see Braxton Mitchell's photos from the Flathead.

The Great Falls Tribune covered the Great Falls event.

What's next? Word on the street is that there will be a Trump boat parade on Flathead Lake.