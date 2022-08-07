Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings

If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival.

The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.

I was definitely excited to see Whiskey Myers in person. One of the things Taylor Sheridan does so well with the TV show Yellowstone is the music inside the show and on the Yellowstone soundtrack. Whiskey Myers has at least a couple songs on the soundtrack.

Whiskey Myers did a show Thursday night in Missoula, and Friday night in Billings for the Magic City Blues Festival. They played their incredible country music that you'd expect, but they also lit up the stage with some hard rock that really got the crowd going. Looks like Missoula had a great show as well.



Another band that was great to see was Shane Smith and the Saints. You'd also recognize some of their music from the TV show Yellowstone as well. If you know the line "more cowbell," this band will get you saying "more fiddle"- very impressed to see these guys in person.

My wife and I ran into King Solomon Hicks before his performance. I'd say he was the bluesy-est blues singer of the blues festival on Friday from what we got to see anyway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones was great too). It was interesting because he took the stage on the other side of the festival just as everyone was leaving to go secure the spots near the main stag before Whiskey Myers closed out the night. But a crowd quickly started filling in as more and more people were hearing the great, classic sound of King Solomon Hicks.

