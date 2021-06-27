Highlights from Little Bighorn Battlefield Reenactment

You'll still chat with folks across Montana who haven't been to Glacier National Park, who haven't been to Yellowstone National Park. I know it sounds crazy, but think about it--how many places or events in Montana have YOU still not been to? You just assume that you live here, so of course, you will see it, but then life passes you by.

I've been to the Little Bighorn Battlefield a few times, starting when I was just a kid, but I had never been to the reenactment ceremony. So, I finally made it on Friday, and I have to say it is something that you have to see one of these years.

I was set up at the Custer Battlefield Trading Post and Cafe shortly after sunrise on Friday morning June 25th, 2021, the 145th Anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. It has also been referred to as "Custer's Last Stand" over the years.

I got a chance to catch up with locals, historians, folks passing through, and the owner of the cafe, who also used to work at the battlefield. I also got a chance to catch up with Jim Real Bird ahead of the Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment.

When I spoke with Jim Real Bird on Friday morning, he described it as more of a "re-ride" than a reenactment. The Real Bird family hosts the Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment on their historical family property right down the road from the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.

From the reenactment website:

Only here will you see Native American riders riding bareback portraying warriors of the Sioux, Cheyenne and Crow tribes. No whites riding as braves! You will see them and Cavalry riders crash across the Little Bighorn River as was done on June 25th. 7th Cavalry Riders wearing the appropriate attire of troopers on the plains with McClellan saddles/gear.

I wanted to share some of the photos from the reenactment. I have to say, though, that the rush of horses heading right for us was definitely a highlight for me. Check out the video below:

Here's a couple more of my photos from the reenactment below:

Credit Aaron Flint

Credit Aaron Flint

Credit Aaron Flint