High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday, Court Thursday

20-year-old Jerome Kyle Bellymule, who led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday through Billings before he was rammed by patrol cars on Billings’ South Side, is facing four felony charges and a misdemeanor, according to documents filed Thursday in Yellowstone County Justice Court. KTVQ.com reports that Bellymule was accused of three counts of criminal endangerment, one felony theft and misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence charges.

He faces up to 33 years in prison and is being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on over $100,000 bond. He was arrested Wednesday evening in a field north of Lee’s Saloon in a stolen vehicle with a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit. Prosecutors said he ignored Montana Highway Patrol put others in danger and led police through the streets of Billings at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.